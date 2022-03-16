Berlin Film Festival Condemns Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine; Suspends Kremlin Supporters

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 21st day and peace talks between both sides have been going on with the sixth round of negotiations to take place on March 16, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he wants peace, and has even called on additional action from the West to stop the Russian aggression. Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, film industries, as well as international festival groups, have been consistently boycotting the Russian market.

Berlin Film Festival suspends Russian stakeholders that support the Kremlin

The Berlin Film Festival has condemned Russia's war of aggression, but it has not joined the rash of boycotts against Russian-origin filmmakers. The festival has announced the suspension of Russian departments, delegations and persons supporting the Kremlin from participation in connection with the war in Ukraine. The Berlin Film Festival has even issued a strongly-worded statement that condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Berlin Film Festival criticises Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine

Issuing a strong statement on Wednesday, the Berlin Film Festival said, "The Berlinale staunchly condemns Russia’s war of aggression, which violates international law, and expresses its solidarity with the people in Ukraine and all those who are campaigning against this war." It further added that the Russian invasion of civilian targets such as hospitals, schools and homes have caused a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe in Ukraine. The festivals even expressed empathy for people who have suffered and are still suffering as a result of war.

Criticising Russia's move, the festival stated, "The Berlinale has developed into a setting for intercultural encounters and a platform for a critical discussion of current or historical world events." A part of the statement read, "Art and culture are key elements of democratic societies, and film festivals are places where artists from all over the world — regardless of their country — can showcase their work and enter into dialogue."

Berlin Film Festival chose not to boycott Russian filmmakers

Choosing not to boycott Russian-origin filmmakers, the Berlin Film Festival mentioned that even in face of the criminal Russian war of aggression, it cannot be the intention to exclude filmmakers or cultural workers from the Berlinale simply based on their nationality or to isolate them.

'Hope for peace for Ukraine': Berlin Film Festival

It added, "All too often, it is precisely their works that convey criticism of the respective regimes. Consequently, the Berlinale takes a clear stand against a general boycott of cultural works based on their origin, as this would also suppress many critical voices. And the world needs those critical voices." While concluding, the Berlin Film Festival expressed hopes for an end to Russian aggression and peace for Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@bandera_smooth/AP