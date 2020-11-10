Bert Belasco Of 'Let's Stay Together' Fame Found Dead At A Hotel In Richmond, Virginia

Let's Stay Together actor Bert Belasco left for his heavenly abode on November 8. The news of Bert Belasco's death has left many aghast while the exact reason for his demise remains unknown as of yet. The actor breathed his last at a hotel in Richmond, Virginia, where he was quarantined before commencing the production of a new project.

Bert Belasco passes away at 38

The heartbreaking news of actor Bert Belasco's death comes a day after he was found dead at a hotel in Richmond, Virginia. According to a report by TMZ, the reason for the 38-year-old's death could be a fatal aneurysm as the circumstances surrounding his demise stand unclear as of yet. The online portal also reported that there was blood found on the sheets of his hotel room.

Although Bert's father believes that his son died because of a 'fatal aneurysm', his family awaits the autopsy results to find out the exact reason behind his sudden death. The actor was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after his girlfriend asked the hotel staff to check on him as she was unable to reach him, suggest reports.

If the grapevines are to be believed, Bert Belasco was required to self-quarantine at the Richmond hotel as he was all set to commence the shoot of a new project. However, it is unclear as to which project was he going to start working on. According to his page of IMDb, the late actor's short film titled Paralyzed was under pre-production while his upcoming Mark Stewart Iverson directorial For Prophet is under post-production. He will be seen playing Kenny Randy in For Prophet which will mark his last on-screen appearance and a posthumous release.

For the unversed, late Bert Belasco was best known for his exemplary performance in 2010's Justified, 2016's Pitch, and the 2017 film WTF: World Thumbwrestling Federation. He also went on to become a household name after starring as Charles Whitmore in BET's sitcom Let's Stay Together from 2011 to 2014. In addition to that, Bert also featured in 2019's I'm Dying Up Here, wherein he essayed the role of Rene Marson.

