Best Candid Moments From SAG Awards 2023

Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Jenna Ortega and many more appeared at the SAG Awards 2023 and shared candid moments.

Nitish Vashishtha
Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Everything Everywhere All aA Once star Michelle Yeoh shared a candid moment with her co-star Stephanie Hsu at SAG Awards. 

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza shared the stage together at the award ceremony and poked fun at each other. 

Beatrice Grannò and Haley Lu Richardson
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

The White Lotus 2 actresses Beatrice Grannò and Haley Lu Richardson smiled at each other as they held their respective awards at the ceremony.

Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Angela Bassett was seen having a cheerful interaction with star Michelle Yeoh. 

Bill Murray
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Veteran actor Bill Murray smiled and looked cheerful as he attended the SAG Awards 2023. 

Andrew Garfield
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Actor Andrew Garfield appeared at the award ceremony to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Sally Field. 

Austin Butler and Colin Farrell
Image: SAGAwards/Twitter

Elvis actor Austin Butler and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell greeted each other at the SAG Awards 2023. 

