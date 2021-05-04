Best 'May The 4th Be With You' Memes To Send To Your Fellow 'Star Wars' Fans

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Every year the date May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day. On this day fans all across the world celebrate the iconic sci-fi franchise, which has entertained viewers since the 70s. The day May 4th was selected to be the official Star Wars Day after it was noticed that one of the most iconic phrases from Star Wars i.e “may the force be with you” sounds a lot like “May the 4th be with you” and ever since the sci-fi fans have been celebrating this day annually.
Many Star Wars fans celebrate the day in different ways like sharing funny May the 4th memes, Star Wars Day memes or Baby Yoda memes, or by binge-watching all the nine episodes of the films. Let's take a look at all the May The 4th Be With You (2021) memes that are doing the rounds on the internet today.
The Force is strong in our family.— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) May 4, 2021
Happy Star Wars Day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/TWLYi5cqMy
The #StarWarsDay and #MayThe4thBeWithYou are currently trending on Twitter with fans flooding the internet with memes related to their favourite sci-fi franchise.
He does it again #TheBadBatch #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/GnyuqBZnHB— The Menifesto (@Menifesto) May 4, 2021
Words to live by...— Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) May 4, 2021
Do, or do not.
There is no try.
-Yoda#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/8p9w7NEebH
Me looking at my calendar today with unadulterated joy#MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/6hc1j2WYPe— Danielle Roe ðŸ³ï¸ðŸŒˆ (@DJROE95) May 4, 2021
What did Yoda say when he saw himself on Blu-ray for the first time?— ðŸ¤£ The Dad Joke Man ðŸ˜‰ (@DadJokeMan) May 4, 2021
‘HDMI’#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/vsa4ow0CJB
Happy #MayThe4th everyone pic.twitter.com/S0oTylSAIO— Dan Knight ðŸ¦ (@DanRJKnight) May 4, 2021
When you buy Danish and the bakery think you have this planned for tonight!#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/3VV37zWUTq— CerysðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ ðŸ’šðŸ¤ðŸ§¡ (@Cerys_Wales) May 4, 2021
“I was Princess Leia. I had never been Princess Leia before now and I would be her forever. I would never not be Princess Leia.” - Carrie Fisher #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/5SqmIkHj6t— zed | STAR WARS DAY (@vadersanakin) May 4, 2021
“May the 4th be with you. And also with you. You may kiss the bride” .... I think that’s how it goes. #starwarscatholicmashup #starwars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tf4gjYCF8A— Damian Farrell (@theotherdamo) May 4, 2021
Here are some Star Wars quotes that you can share with your fellow Star Wars fans to celebrate May the 4th;
Luke Skywalker
(Promo Image Source: Shutterstock)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.