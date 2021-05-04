Last Updated:

Best 'May The 4th Be With You' Memes To Send To Your Fellow 'Star Wars' Fans

Stars Wars Day is an annual celebration of the iconic sci-fi franchise. Here are the best 'May the 4th Be With You' memes to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021.

Every year the date May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day. On this day fans all across the world celebrate the iconic sci-fi franchise, which has entertained viewers since the 70s. The day May 4th was selected to be the official Star Wars Day after it was noticed that one of the most iconic phrases from Star Wars i.e  “may the force be with you” sounds a lot like “May the 4th be with you” and ever since the sci-fi fans have been celebrating this day annually.

Many Star Wars fans celebrate the day in different ways like sharing funny May the 4th memes, Star Wars Day memes or Baby Yoda memes, or by binge-watching all the nine episodes of the films. Let's take a look at all the May The 4th Be With You (2021) memes that are doing the rounds on the internet today.

Best May The 4th Be With You memes

The #StarWarsDay and #MayThe4thBeWithYou are currently trending on Twitter with fans flooding the internet with memes related to their favourite sci-fi franchise.

A look at May The 4th Be With You quotes

Here are some Star Wars quotes that you can share with your fellow Star Wars fans to celebrate May the 4th;

Yoda

  1. “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
  2. “Always pass on what you have learned.”
  3. “Powerful you have become, the dark side I sense in you.”
  4. “Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. Attachment leads to jealously. The shadow of greed, that is.”

Luke Skywalker

  1. "I'm Luke Skywalker and I'm here to rescue you!"
  2. "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!"
  3. Luke: "I won't fail you. I'm not afraid". Yoda: "You will be. You... will... be."
  4. "I'll never join you!"

C-3PO

  1. “I beg your pardon, but what do you mean, ‘naked?'” (R2D2 beeps) “My parts are showing? Oh, my goodness, oh!”
  2. “For a mechanic, you seem to do an incessant amount of thinking.”
  3. “Don’t blame me. I’m an interpreter. I’m not supposed to know a power socket from a computer terminal.”
  4. “Excuse me sir, but that R2-D2 is in prime condition, a real bargain.”

Darth Vader

  1. “No, I am your father.”
  2. “I see through the lies of the Jedi. I do not fear the dark side as you do."
  3. "I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire. I am altering the deal. Pray, I don’t alter it any further.”
  4.  “Don’t be too proud of this technological terror you’ve constructed. The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of the Force… I find your lack of faith disturbing.”

