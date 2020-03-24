Best Movie Proposals In Hollywood That You Should Not Miss

Movies are known to often send out a strong message to the audience. Be it finding a perfect outfit, your next travel destination, planning an ideal date or recreating an iconic proposal, movies have always let us think out of the box. Similarly, when it comes to proposing a movie buff, nothing can be better than recreating an iconic movie proposal to share your feelings. Here are some iconic proposals you could recreate, that are inspired by Hollywood movies:

Most Iconic romantic Hollywood proposals

When Harry Met Sally

Harry and Sally agree to it that there is nothing like forever romance. But soon, Harry realises that Sally is the love of his life and confesses it to her. And when he decides to share his feelings with Sally, it almost brings one to tears. You could thus pick an idea from this movie to tell your loved one how much they mean to you.

Notting Hill

The story of Notting Hill left the audience in awe. It is the story of a movie star who falls for a book store manager she randomly meets, who admits her love to Hugh Grant's character only to receive a ‘No’ in return. But the story gets interesting when he regrets his decision and asks her out again.

The Notebook

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' characters did not have the perfect start to their love story but they knew they were passionately in love. After overcoming all the hurdles, they two confess their love for each other which remains to be one of the iconic proposals to date. What makes it memorable is how these characters put their feelings into words and confess their feelings for each other,

The Proposal

The title of the movie The Proposal did equal justice to the theme of the movie. It tells the story of a fake marriage and accidental romantic encounters. In the movie, Ryan Reynolds' character confesses her love for Sandra Bullock's character in the most dramatic way, and says he wants to get married to her.

Love Actually

Love actually is considered to be among the most romantic movies ever made. Starring Colin Firth and Lucia Moniz in lead roles, the movie left the audience in awe when the protagonist went the extra mile to learn a new language so that he could propose to the woman he loves. Even though he fails at learning it, his love carries through, which makes it unique and special.

