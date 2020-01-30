Single-take Films That Won The Hearts Of Audiences And Critics

Single-take films have often created a buzz ever since the release of Sam Mendes' World War thriller 1917. In simple words, single-take films basically mean that directors make the movie look as if it was filmed without cuts. The aim of these movies is to make the viewer feel as though the events are happening in real-time. Let us take a look at some of the single take films.

Single take films

Blind Spot

The plot of the movie talks about a mother who struggles to come to terms with her daughter’s mental illness. She then realises her daughter's mental illness is far worse than she had thought. The Norwegian movie is directed by Tuva Novotny and was released as Blindsone in Norway. The movie was one of the single-take films and was also shortlisted to be the Norwegian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Victoria

The German film is about a girl who is asked by three friendly men to join them as they hit the town. Their wild night turns into a major crime incident. The film features Laia Costa and Frederick Lau in lead roles. Actor Laia Costa was nominated for an EE Rising Star Award for her performance in Victoria and the film was also shortlisted to be the German entry at Oscars.

Birdman

The plot of the movie is about a superhero actor who attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production. The movie features Michael Keaton in the lead role. The trailer of the movie Birdman has received over 14 million views on YouTube. Emmanuel Lubezki won the Award for Best Cinematographer at the Oscars. The film was a super hit and earned $103 million while having a budget of $18 million.

