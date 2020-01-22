Into The Wild: Best Quotes By Christopher McCandless For A New Perspective On Life

The biographical drama Into The Wild is a film for all those who have struggled to fit into the norms of society and the world. The movie is based on a non-fiction novel about Christopher McCandless. Christopher McCandless was a rebel who refused to live his life set in a mould and predefined box structure of life.

READ| Sean Penn Working On Documentary On Saudi Writer's Death

READ | Fight Club Quotes: David Fincher Quotes That Will Change Your Life

The movie released in 2007 but it still is relevant and popular amongst the younger generation. The movie is written, co-produced, and directed by Sean Penn. The movie chased the spirit of adventure which saw Christopher McCandless embark on a journey into the wild.

Emile Hirsch played the lead character in the film. The film featured many big names like Jena Malone, Catherine Keener, Brian Dierker, Vince Vaughn, Kristen Stewart, and Hal Holbrook. Emile Hirsch beautifully portrayed the struggles and experiences of a 22-year-old boy who lived life as an adventurous journey.

READ | Big Bang Theory's Best Quotes By The Flirty Astronaut Howard Wolowitz

READ | Tupac's Inspirational Quotes Will Help You Have A Positive Approach Towards Life

The best quotes from Into The Wild which will make you rethink your take on life:

"You are wrong if you think that the joy of life comes principally from the joy of human relationships. God's place is all around us, it is in everything and in anything we can experience. People just need to change the way they look at things."

"If we admit that human life can be ruled by reason, then all possibility of life is destroyed."

"Some people feel like they don't deserve love. They walk away quietly into empty spaces, trying to close the gaps of the past."

"When you want something in life, you just gotta reach out and grab it."

"It’s not always necessary to be strong, but to feel strong."

"When you forgive, you love. And when you love, God’s light shines on you."

"I think careers are a 20th-century invention and I don’t want one."

"Don’t settle down and sit in one place. Move around, be nomadic, make each day a new horizon."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.