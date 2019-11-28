Best Songs From 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' To Mark The 11-year Anniversary

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. This film won the National Film Award for being the Best Popular Film. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! starred actors like Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh and Archana Puran Singh in popular roles. The film revolved around the character of Lucky, a fearless, charismatic thief that robbed the rich and the elite until he got caught by the cops and started thinking about his life. The film was inspired from the life of Devinder Singh. The film received a lot of publicity and now it has been 11 years since its release. The film was released on the 28th of November 2008 and the budget of the film was around 5.1 crores. Listed below are some of the iconic songs from the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

READ:Abhay Deol Stands By Sona Mohapatra Amidst Her Fight With Anu Malik

Best songs from Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

1) Jugni

This popular song from Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! stars Abhay Deol. The song has been sung by Des Raj Lakhani and the music is by Sneha Khanwalkar. This song has been very popular and Abhay Deol fans cannot forget this iconic tune. Fans still go gaga over his performance in the film and the song.

2) Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The title track has been the most popular track from the film. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Sneha Khanwalkar is the music director of this popular track. The cast includes Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Archana Puran Singh, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Anurag Arora, Manjot Singh & others.

READ: Abhay Deol's Sun-kissed Picture Has Netizens Asking Just One Question

READ:Abhay Deol Excited For His Upcoming Brendan Fraser Starrer 'Line Of Descent'

3) Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari

This is another great song from the film. The song has been sung by Rajbir and directed by Sneha Khanwalkar. This popular song has been very famous among the masses and the lyrics are written by Mange Ram.

READ:Taiwanese-Canadian Model-actor Godfrey Gao Dies At 35 While Filming Reality Show Chase Me

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.