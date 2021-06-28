BET Awards 2021: A List Of All The Winners Including Cardi B, Chris Brown, And Many Others

The BET Awards was held on June 27, 2021. The BET Awards 2021 were virtually last year but saw a live audience this year. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Drake had several nominations each and Megan managed to bag many awards home from BET Awards 2021.

BET Awards winners list

Album of the year

The nominations for Album of the year included After Hours by The Weekend, Blame It on Baby by DaBaby, Good News by Megan Thee Stallion, Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan, King's Disease by Nas, and Ungodly Hour by Chloe x Halle. Jazmine Sullivan took the award home for Heaux Tales.

Best collaboration

The nominations for Best collaboration included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the song WAP, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for Rockstar, DJ Khaled and Drake for Popstar, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne for the remix of the song What's Poppin. The list also included the songs, Cry Baby, by Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby, and For the Night by Pop Smoke and Lil Baby & DaBaby. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won the award for WAP.

Best female R&B/ pop artist

H.E.R took the award home for the Best Female R&B/ pop artist, and the list of nominations included Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, and SZA.

Best male R&B/ pop artist

Chris Brown took the award home for the Best male R&B/ pop artist, and the list of nominations included 6LACK, Anderson.Paak, Giveon, Tank, and The Weeknd.

Best new artist

Giveon, won the Best new artist, and the list of nominations included Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Latto, and Pooh Shiesty.

Best group

The nominations for Best Group were 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, Chloe x Halle, Chris Brown & Young Thug, City Girls, Migos and Silk Sonic, who ended up winning this award.

Best female hip-hop artist

Megan Thee Stallion bagged the award for the Best female hip-hop artist, while the nominations also included Cardi B, Coi Leray,

Doja Cat, Latto, and Saweetie.

Best male hip-hop artist

This year's nominations for the Best Male Hip-hop artists included DaBaby, Drake, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke and the winner was Lil Baby.

Dr Bobby jones best gospel/inspirational award

The BET Awards Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award which is given to an urban contemporary gospel artist was handed to Kirk Franklin for the song Strong God. Other nominations included In Jesus Name by Bebe Winans, Never Lost by Cece Winans, Hold Us Together by H.E.R., Thank You for It All by Marvin Sapp, and Touch From You by Tamela Mann.

BET HER award

Sza bagged the BET HER Award for Good Days, while the nominations included the songs So Done by Alicia Keys, and Khalid, Baby Mama by Brandy and Chance the Rapper, Anti Queen by Bri Steves, Baby Girl by Chloe and Halle, and Rooted by Ciara and Ester Dean.

Burna Boy from Nigeria won the award for Best International Act, while Savage (Remix) won the viewers choice award. WAP won the Video of the year, and Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard won the Video Director of the year.

IMAGE: JAZMINE SULLIVAN INSTAGRAM, CARDI B INSTAGRAM, CHRIS BROWN INSTAGRAM, GIVEON INSTAGRAM, SILK SONIC INSTAGRAM, MEGAN THEE STALLION INSTAGRAM, LIL BABY INSTAGRAM, KIRK FRANKLIN INSTAGRAM, SZA INSTAGRAM

