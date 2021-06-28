BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet: From Zendaya To Lil Nas X, Stars Ace The Style Game

The 21st annual BET Awards aired on June 28, 2021. Celebrities like Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and several others were a part of the awards ceremony. BET Awards 2021 had an amazing red carpet and stars rocked the awards ceremony with their amazing outfits. Read on to see some of the finest red carpet looks of the BET Awards 2021.

BET Awards 2021 red carpet

BET Awards is an American awards show that was established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television to celebrate the legendary African American figures in different fields like music, sports, acting, and other forms of entertainment. This year, celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Dababy, The Weeknd, H.E.R, Chris Brown, and several others were nominated in several categories of the awards ceremony. However, the highlight of the awards ceremony will be the winners as well as the look of the stars that embraced the awards ceremony with style. Zendaya stunned in the awards ceremony with her purple gown look by Versace whereas Lil Nas X strutted the carpet in two fabulous outfits. Check out the photos below.

Other celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion wore a white gown with thigh-high split whereas singer H.E.R wore a black blazer mini-dress with sheer pants and a set of round spectacles. Ciara wore an electrifying disco jumpsuit whereas rapper Latto wore an orange gown. Rapper Saweetie wore a purple-colored Grecian-styled gown at the BET Awards 2021 red carpet. Have a look at some of the memorable looks from the BET Awards 2021 red carpet.

BET Awards 2021 winners

BET Awards were divided into many categories like always. Several celebrities like Jazmine Sullivan won The Album of the Year for her album Heaux Tales whereas singer H. E.R won the Best Female Pop Artist award. Chris Brown won the Best Male Pop award whereas Lil Nas X won the Best Male Hip Hop artist. Megan Thee Stallion along with Cardi B won the award for best collaboration for the song WAP whereas Bruno Mars along with his group Anderson and Silk Sonic won the award for Best Group. Megan Thee Stallion even won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award the Best New Artist award was given to Giveon. Judas and the Black Messiah won the BET Awards and Chadwick Boseman won the Best Actor award.

IMAGE: LIL NAS X/ ZENDAYA'S INSTAGRAM

