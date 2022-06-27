BET Awards 2022 Winners List: Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar & More Win Big

Quick links:
Image: AP/Instagram/@justinbieber
While the fans eagerly await the announcement of the winners of the BET Awards 2022, a couple of names were recently unveiled highlighting that Jazmine Sullivan bagged the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. On the other hand, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin won the award under the category of Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award while Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems won Best Collaboration for ‘Essence.’ As the list of BET Awards 2022 winners is being updated live, stay tuned for more information.
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak (WINNER)
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto (WINNER)
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)
“Candyman”
“King Richard” (WINNER)
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, “King Richard” (WINNER)
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (WINNER)
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry (WINNER)
