BET Awards 2023: SZA, Beyonce Lead With Three Wins Each

The BET Awards were held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The BET awards celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy. This year’s event commemorated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

3 things you need to know

SZA and Beyonce led the night with three wins each.

The two artists also tied in the 'Album of the Year' category.

The hostless show saw performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Migos’ Offset and Quavo and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wins Best Movie

Usher and Chris Brown tied for the title of 'Male R&B/Pop Artist'. In the movie category, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Disney/Marvel received the 'Best Movie' award. The 'Best Actress' award went to Angela Bassett, while 'Best Actor' went to Damson Idris. With seven nominations each, Drake and GloRilla tied for the most number of nominations overall. They both ended the night with two victories.

(Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the BET Award for Best Movie. Image: Twitter)

BET Awards full winners list

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyonce

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy