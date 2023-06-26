BET Awards 2023: SZA, Beyonce Lead With Three Wins Each

Quick links:
SZA and Beyonce tied in the Album of the Year category. (Image: Twitter)
The BET Awards were held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The BET awards celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy. This year’s event commemorated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
3 things you need to know
Usher and Chris Brown tied for the title of 'Male R&B/Pop Artist'. In the movie category, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Disney/Marvel received the 'Best Movie' award. The 'Best Actress' award went to Angela Bassett, while 'Best Actor' went to Damson Idris. With seven nominations each, Drake and GloRilla tied for the most number of nominations overall. They both ended the night with two victories.
(Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the BET Award for Best Movie. Image: Twitter)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)
SOS – SZA
RENAISSANCE – Beyonce
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill – SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy