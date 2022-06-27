BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson Says 'it's About Time’ Diddy Gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the BET Awards 2021 were held virtually last year on June 26, the organisers announced the date of the 2022 in-person event while unveiling the names of the host, nominees, and performers. While the event is airing live from the Microsoft Theater, it was revealed that the notable rapper Diddy will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards 2022. During the red carpet of the event, host Taraji P. Henson expressed her opinion on the same and mentioned that it was about time Diddy received a lifetime achievement award.
According to Entertainment Tonight, as the host of BET Awards 2022 Taraji P. Henson walked down the red carpet, she opened up about rapper Diddy being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and mentioned that 'it was about time' it happened. She further reflected on how Diddy was an incredible rapper and big to the culture. "It's about time! He's so incredible and big to the culture... and to BET's culture, and we have to give him his flowers!”, she said.
As Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2022 BET Awards, the artist opened up about the same ahead of the event and mentioned how much she loves hosting. Stating further, she teased the fans revealing that she will be bringing love and joy while celebrating 'Black excellence.’ She said, "I love hosting! It's fun for me," Henson said. "I'm bringing it. That's all I can say. I'm bringing the energy, I'm bringing love and joy, which we all need right now with what's going on in the world. So tonight we're gonna celebrate us! Black excellence."
