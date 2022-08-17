Actor Bob Odenkirk became a household name after starring in the American drama series Better Call Saul. The series followed the journey of Saul Goodman, an aspiring lawyer and his transformation into a rogue criminal lawyer. The final instalment of the long-running TV series aired on Netflix on April 19, 2022, and concluded on August 15, 2022.

The Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul garnered immense love and appreciation from fans. As the spin-off series, wrapped its six-season run on Monday night on AMC, Bob Odenkirk became emotional. The actor took to his social media handle and shared an emotional video message for all his fans.

Bob Odenkirk shares a heartwarming message for his fans

After the 63rd and final episode of Better Call Saul aired, star Bob Odenkirk headed to his Instagram handle and poured his heart out in front of his fans. Addressing all his fans, Bob thanked them for their support. Moreover, he also expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the show. Biding adieu to the show, the actor stated:

"Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened."

He further expressed his happiness about the show's success. The actor said:

"Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it."

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, apart from Better Call Saul, Bob has given out-of-the-box performances in films like The Post, Little Women, The Disaster Artist, How I Met Your Mother and more.

Image: Instagram@therealbobodenkirk