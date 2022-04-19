'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star which is a historic landmark that has more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks. Fans, followers, and celebs, all are free to nominate anyone active in the field of entertainment, but it is only possible if the nominee or their management approves the nomination.

Odenkirk stars in the title role of Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spinoff. Apart from that, he has given out-of-the-box performances in films like The Post, Little Women, The Disaster Artist, How I Met Your Mother and more.

Bob Odenkirk honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star

As per the news agency ANI, Bob Odenkirk got his name set in stone on April 18, 2022, with his star being placed next to the one belonging to Bryan Cranston. For the felicitation ceremony, Bob was accompanied by Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando. Apart from these, Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould were also among the other attendees.

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk stars in the titular role of Better Call Saul. The plot revolves around Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, and his journey from a 'compromised hero', as the official synopsis points out, an aspiring lawyer and his transformation into a confident but rogue criminal lawyer. The final instalment of the long-running TV series is available on Netflix from April 19, 2022, that is today.

Odenkirk suffers a major heart attack while shooting for Better Call Saul

Earlier, Bob dominated headlines after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while shooting for Better Call Saul. In July 2021, the actor suffered a fatal heart attack while filming for the show and was rushed to the hospital by his crewmates. Opening up about the same, he said, "That's why it's called the widow-maker ‘cause you die when that happens. He stated that Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were the ones who set off the alarm and screamed for help. They came out and did CPR properly, right away, broke my ribs like you're supposed to and carried on until the ambulance arrived"

Image: Instagram/@therealbobodenkirk