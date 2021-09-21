Betty Gilpin Joins Shailene Woodley-starrer Drama Series 'Three Women'

American actor Betty Gilpin has joined the likes of Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise to star in the Showtime drama series Three Women. The actor, who is widely known for her Debbie 'Liberty Belle' Eagan role in the Netflix comedy series GLOW, is the newest member on board the project based on Lisa Taddeo's book of the same name, as per Variety. The series will explore the ensemble cast on their lookout to upturn their life trajectory, and is being described as an 'intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire'.

Lisa Taddeo will not only adapt the book for the screen but is also onboard as the executive producer, alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg is onboard to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

The series embarks on the lives of the three women, namely Lina, Sloane and Maggie whose journeys will be encountered by Gia (Woodley), an author grieving the loss of her family, who lauds these women to tell their stories. While Lina (Gilpin) is a homemaker in suburban Indiana, who engages in an all-consuming affair after going through a passionless marriage, Sloane (Wise) will be shown as a sought after entrepreneur who encounters two gorgeous strangers, upturning her committed open marriage.

Lastly, Maggie, a student is stuck in limbo after being accused of an illicit affair with her married English teacher. The Fault in Our Stars' character's engagement with these three women will showcase her life change forever.

What's on Gilpin's work front?

The Emmy-nominated actor is popular for her appearances in the satirical action-thriller The Hunt, the 2021 science fiction action movie The Tomorrow War and Showtime comedy-drama series Nurse Jackie, where she essayed the role of Dr Carrie Roman. She also bagged a Critics' Choice Super Award for Best Actress in an Action Movie for The Hunt.

As for her upcoming projects, she will reportedly be seen in the Starz Watergate drama Gaslit. She will also be reuniting with her GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for the Apple anthology series Roar.

