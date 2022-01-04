Betty White Filmed A Tribute To Her Fans Before Her Death; To Be Released On Her Birthday

The unfortunate demise of Hollywood's legendary actor Betty White on December 31, a few weeks prior to her 100th birthday, left a gaping hole in the film industry. Respects and condolences poured in from every corner of the world considering the legion of admirers the veteran actor gained in her career spanning over 80 years. As the fans mourn the death of their beloved actor, they are set to get treated with a special message recorded by the late actor a few days before her death.

Betty White filmed a tribute for fans days before her death

As per a report from Entertainment Tonight, the late actor was recording for a special documentary called Betty White: 100 years young- a celebration to mark her 100th birthday on January 17. The special, which became the actor's final interview, was set to play in theatres across the country. In an interview with the outlet, producer Steve Boettcher revealed that White recorded a tribute to her fans just 10 days before her death which will be now included in the special.

Boettcher told ET, ''On Dec. 20, she did a short little video for us... it was kind of a tribute to her fans that were going to be with her at the event. It's kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away. She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years" With the documentary earlier meant to celebrate White's 100th birthday, it will now be released as a celebration of her life and career titled Betty White: A Celebration.

The makers have also reportedly decided to stick to the original release date of premiering the documentary on White's birthday on January 17. It will also feature some of the notable actors of Hollywood and the late actor's beloved friends like Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood among few to name.

More on Betty White's death

The Golden Girls star Betty White died on December 31st, 2021. Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed her cause of death to People by stating, ''Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes.''

