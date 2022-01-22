The Golden Girls star Betty White, who had the longest TV career of nearly 80 years, passed away on December 31, 2021. The legendary actor left for her heavenly abode nearly three weeks before her 100th birthday. While she left behind her fans and her longest acting career, she also left a loving message for her fans which she pre-recorded for her birthday.

Betty White had several plans for her 100th birthday. She was also featured on the cover of People's magazine as she was set to reach the milestone. However, the actor passed away a few weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday. Her team recently shared a heartwarming message from Betty White which she pre-recorded for her birthday.

Betty White's last message for her fans

In the video, the actor could be seen wearing a green coloured printed jacket as she smiled at the camera. She thanked her fans and said, "I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much and stick around." Along with the video, the actor's team mentioned that they began a fundraiser through the Betty White Challenge to support animals. They thanked all those who donated for their outpouring love and revealed how the legendary actor chose to use her 100th birthday to celebrate her fans. They also thanked those who visited the theatres to watch a film on Betty White's life, Betty White: 100 Years Young.

"Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge﻿. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals," they wrote.

