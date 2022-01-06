Betty White To Have Private Funeral, Agent Says 'she Never Wanted People To Make Fuss'

Veteran actor Betty White passed away on December 31 at the age of 99 just a few days before her 100th birthday. The news of her death was confirmed by her close friend and agent Jeff Witjas who shared that The Golden Girls actor passed away due to natural causes. Witjas has now said that Betty will be put to rest in a private ceremony as that was her wish.

Betty White set to have a private ceremony

Betty White's agent and close friend told People magazine that Betty White funeral would be a private ceremony, he said, "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her." Witjas added that those who wanted to pay tribute or honour the late actor could donate to the actor's favourite organizations like The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

He said, "If someone has a desire to do something in her honour, you can support or donate to one or more of her favourite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice."

Ahead of her 100th birthday, the actor was featured on the cover of People Magazine and expressed her excitement. She said, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing." She also shared the cover on her Instagram that happened to be her last post. The veteran actor would have turned 100 on January 17.

Betty White's most notable roles include Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1973–1977), Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls (1985–1992), and Elka Ostrovsky on the TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland (2010–2015). She gained renewed popularity after her appearance in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal (2009), and was asked to host Saturday Night Live in 2010 gaining her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Image: AP