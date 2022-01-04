Betty White's Agent Denies COVID Booster-related Rumours; Confirms Her Cause Of Death

Hollywood's legendary actor Betty White met with an unfortunate demise on December 31, a few weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. Tributes and respects poured in from every corner of the world for the veteran star who had the longest TV career of nearly 80 years and was one of the beloved stars of Hollywood. However, a few rumours surfaced surrounding her death caused three days after getting the COVID booster.

Responding to the same, the late actor's agent released a statement to deny the same and confirm her cause of death. He also firmly asked to not 'politicize' White's death.

Betty White's agent on COVID booster related rumours

Betty White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed to AP that the social media posts claiming the late actor received a booster three days before her death were false by stating, ''Betty never said this.'' As per a report from People Magazine, the agent also set the records straight on White's cause of death confirming that she 'died peacefully in her sleep. He said,

''Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived." He further added, ''She never said that regarding the booster. Betty died of natural causes. She did not have the booster three days before she died."

More on Betty White's death

The Golden Girls star was known for her comic roles and warm persona off camera. She also held the Guinness World Records for Longest TV Career For An Entertainer. Her death came as a shock to many as they took to social media to pay her a tribute. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, tweeted, ''Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.''

Ryan Reynolds wrote, ''The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

(Image: Instagram/@bettymwhite)