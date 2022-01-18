Betty White's Assistant Shares 'radiant & Beautiful' Last Pics Of The Late Actor; See

Weeks after the death of the iconic veteran actor Betty White, her assistant Kiersten shared a new glimpse of The Golden Girls star, believed to be one of her last photos. Betty can be seen all smiles as she poses in a vibrant green top and white pants, with Kiersten noting that the picture was taken on December 20, 2021, days before her demise.

The picture was shared on the 'special day', January 17, which would've marked Betty White's 100th birthday. The actor breathed her last at the age of 99 at her Los Angeles home on December 31. Betty's death certificate revealed she suffered a stroke about six days before she passed away which became the cause of her death.

Betty White's assistant shares one of the last glimpses of the late actor

Taking to Betty's Facebook handle, her assistant dropped the happy picture as Betty smiles towards the camera flaunting her classic red lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, "Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place." Take a look.

Many well-wishers of the late actor dropped comments heaping praises on Betty's kindness and laughter. One user wrote, "This precious lady brought a lot of laughter to us all. But, most importantly, she brought a lot of kindness.", while another quipped, "We are so lucky that we got to witness her talent all these years Happy Heavenly Birthday Betty You are so missed."

Regarded as one of the most beloved icons in the entertainment industry by fans, Betty led a successful career, receiving myriad accolades like five Primetime Emmys, a Daytime Emmy, a Grammy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995. She is best known for essaying the role of Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, The Golden Palace as well as Empty Nest.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @BETTYWHITE)