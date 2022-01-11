Betty White's Death Certificate Reveals She Died 6 Days After Suffering A Stroke

The Golden Girls star and one of the most beloved veteran actor Betty White passed away at the age of 99 at her Los Angeles home on December 31. The actor left for her heavenly abode about three weeks before her 100th birthday. Soon after she was found dead, the nearby police department was informed who immediately came to investigate her house. As no sign of foul play was found, it was declared Betty White passed away due to natural causes. However, recently, Betty White's death certificate revealed the actor suffered a stroke about six days before she passed away which became the cause of her death.

As per a recent report by TMZ, Betty White's death certificate revealed the actor passed away due to a cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke. A cerebrovascular accident is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which results in brain tissue damage. It can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.

The veteran star suffered the stroke six days before she passed away. Sources of the news outlet also revealed Betty was alert and coherent after suffering the stroke. However, she died peacefully in her sleep at home.

US President Joe Biden pays tribute to the actor

Betty White was the only actor with the longest acting career, about 80 years, in the world. The actor's sudden death came as a shock to many, including the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. Taking to his Twitter handle, Joe Biden paid his heartfelt tribute to the actor. He mentioned how White will be sorely missed and extended his condolences to her family. He wrote, "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Film based on Betty White's life

A film was scheduled to be released on the life of Betty White on her 100th birthday, January 17, 2022. Despite her death, the makers revealed they will go ahead with the plan and will release the film as a tribute to the late actor. The film is titled Betty White: 100 Years Young and will feature several celebrities who have worked with the actor. The list of celebrities includes Ryan Reynolds. Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

