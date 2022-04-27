Betty White’s Lavish Five-bedroom Home In LA Listed For Sale Four Months After Her Demise

The Golden Girls star Betty White passed away at the age of 99 at her Los Angeles home on December 31. The actor left for her heavenly abode about three weeks before her 100th birthday. Recently, Betty White's death certificate revealed the actor suffered a stroke about six days before she passed away which became the cause of her death.

Betty White's longtime home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles is listed for sale four months after her demise. Here is all you need to know about the lavish home:

Betty White's LA home listed for sale

The 1952 home is more than 3,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and 6 baths. As per Dirt, the home is on the market for $10.5 million by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage. According to The Wall Street Journal, Betty White and her late husband bought the property in 1968. The couple bought the lavish home as it was nearby the Hollywood studios.

A spokesperson shared with the publication that the two-story home has a sunroom where White used to enjoy the view of the yard having flower-filled garden beds, old-growth trees and a swimming pool. The three-quarter-acre area also includes a three-car garage and a guesthouse.

Betty White's personal belongings to go up for auction

The You Again actor's personal items including a gold watch from her mother, paintings, scripts, and many more valuable things, are set to go up for auction in September 2022. Recently, a pic surfaced online which saw the star's awards, paintings, scripts, jewellery, and red carpet outfits being put on the display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

As per the New York Post, Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien's Auctions, said, "This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. It’s a lifestyle auction. All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden. The most personal item is a 14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty on Dec. 25, 1940, with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Betty’s mom."