Beverly Hills 90210's Shannen Doherty Is Battling With Stage Four Cancer

Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills 90210 revealed in an interview with a news publication that she is battling stage four breast cancer. The 48-year old actress, in an emotional revelation, said that she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but the cancer has now come back. Shannen Doherty wanted to reveal it first as she will be involved in a legal battle with her insurance company and the news will be publically out then. She was diagnosed with early stages in 2015 and since then she went under remission.

Also Read | IN PICS: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Extravagant $6.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Shannen Doherty had undergone a single mastectomy and a series of radiation and chemotherapy treatments in 2015. However, it has come back since over a year. In the interview, she said that it is a bitter pill to swallow and then there are days that she questions, ‘Why me?’, however, she has come to terms with the fact that she has to fight it.

She constantly shared her battle with cancer in 2015 on her social media

Also Read | Luke Perry Of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' And 'Riverdale' Passes Away At 52

Shannen Doherty also mentioned that she had to deal with her breast cancer treatments and also mourn the death of her fellow actor Luke Perry from Beverly Hills 90210. She was tearful and shocked about Luke’s sudden death, while she was the one battling cancer, but Luke who was healthy had to leave first. It was this incident that made her continue the show, she wanted to honour his death. She worked for more than sixteen hours and people were surprised to see her continue.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Gets An Open Invite To Join 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' By Producer

Also Read | Shannen Doherty Says She Is Battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer

She had posted this picture back when she was out of remission:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.