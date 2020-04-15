Beyonce And Kiara Advani In Thigh High Slit Dresses | See Pics

Beyonce is among the most influential pop stars of the modern era. Beyonce is also known for her distinctive style and unique taste in fashion. When speaking of fashion, Hollywood and Bollywood stars are often spotted donning similar outfits and styles. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's one particular outfit totally reminded fans of the 'Beyonce' look. Here are pictures of Beyonce and Kiara Advani donning two distinct thigh-high slit dresses.

Beyonce and Kiara Advani in thigh-high slit dresses?

Pop singer Beyonce was seen wearing a green long dress. The dress had a stunning thigh-high slit with a huge bow at the shoulder. The full-sleeved bling dress enhanced her curves. Beyonce's makeup and hair went well with her overall look. The pop singer's style is not only distinct but enhances her overall look as well. Beyonce's photos on her Instagram not only send fans into a frenzy but also inspire them and urge them to get the same look. Beyonce's above-posted picture received several likes and comments.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted in the above golden long dress. The dress containing a deep plunging neckline enhanced her look. The dress too had a long thigh-high slit. Kiara opted for the classic long hair look with nude makeup. Kiara also added chic golden pumps to her full-sleeved dress. Both Beyonce and Kiara Advani have a strong presence on social media and love picking up their styles and adding their outfits to their closet.

