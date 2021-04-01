Beyonce Enjoys Some Quality Time On The Beach With 'Blue' And Twins 'Rumi' And 'Carter'

Beyoncé is spending time with her kids, as well as flaunting some jaw-dropping bling, to commemorate her record-breaking run at the Grammy Awards in 2021. Beyoncé took a day off two weeks after shattering the record for most Grammy nominations by basking in the sun on the beach with her three children. Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, had cause to rejoice as well, having just won her first Grammy for the Brown Skin Girl music video at the young age of nine. Beyonce shared a gallery of Instagram images from her outing in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. They feasted at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant, and submerged their toes in the ocean nearby.

Beyonce's day out at the beach with her children

Rumi and Sir Carter, the singer's 3-year-old twins, looked all grown up as they played in the water with their backs to the lens in two rare images posted by the 39-year-old. On the sand, Beyonce, who was barefoot and dressed in jeans and a white tee, reached out to clasp Sir's hand. A mini bun, beige trousers, and a crisp white shirt were worn by the toddler. Rumi wore her curly hair in double buns and a pastel dress with a trim to show off her sense of style.

During the meal, Beyoncé and Blue bonded over a tableside selfie in which the singer wore a denim jacket, gold sunglasses, and a choker necklace, and both mother and daughter could be seen pouting their lips at the camera. Bey's hand was probably on top of Blue's in another picture at the table, but it was her eye-popping ring that stole the spotlight. Beyonce wore a large amber rock on her ring finger, and the orange-toned teardrop stone coordinated with her gold-tipped nails perfectly.

In an earlier post, Beyonce posed in her wardrobe sporting an Alessandra Rich crocheted denim miniskirt and jacket, as well as a white crop top. In an up-close shot, she draped her fingers over a black Chanel purse, revealing another glimpse of her beautiful ring. Beyonce was wearing the same gold necklace she wore to lunch, implying that she finished the photoshoot before going to Malibu with her kids.

Promo Image Source: Beyonce Instagram