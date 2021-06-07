Beyonce Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Weekend With Husband Jay-Z; See Pics

Crazy in Love singer Beyonce took to Instagram on Monday, June 07, 2021, to share a series of pictures showing off how she spent her weekend. On Saturday, the singer and her husband JAY-Z sat by the courtside to watch the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Milwaukee Bucks (115-107) in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from going all gaga over the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Beyonce shared a series of pictures giving fans a glimpse of her date with Jay-Z. The singer shared a picture showing off her outfit. The second picture consists of her and Jay-Z. The post then follows some scenery, NBA games, food and many more pics. Beyonce shared a photo of herself wearing a David Koma black leather, jewelled houndstooth off-shoulders shirt, unbuttoned and layered over a matching black leather corset minidress. The singer completed her ensemble with a jewelled choker and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. Take a look at Beyonce's Instagram post below.

As soon as the singer shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were all happy seeing these pics, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “You really be minding your business. And we be all in it”. Another user wrote, “We Love You Allllll Beyyyyy”. Take a look at the post below.

Beyonce is now a part of the cameo and features on DJ Khaled's latest album. DJ Khaled released his brand new single, Sorry Not Sorry. Nas and Jay-Z appear on the track. Fans couldn't help but notice Beyonce's voice in the song, making a clever cameo right before Jay-verse. Beyonce simply said "Heyy" for her cameo in DJ Khaled's song Sorry Not Sorry. This brief appearance occurs just before Jay-rap Z's in the song. Jay-verse Z's appears to be a dead giveaway as well. “Sorry, that's another B/ Haters still ain't recovered from the other B, mm/ That's a double B, now that's a treble B/ Can't forget 'bout the other B,” Jay-Z raps. Watch,

IMAGE: BEYONCE'S INSTAGRAM

