Beyonce Performed On These Smashing Hits At The Beychella 2018, Have A Look

Beyonce Knowles is counted amongst the most popular singers on this planet. An iconic singing sensation, who is loved by millions of admirers across the globe. Fans of Beyonce hail the International artist as a singing legend. From concerts to award show performance, every event that Beyonce performs is always Housefull. In the year 2018, Beyonce created history when she performed some of her chartbuster tracks at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Crazy In Love singer's fans named this event 'Beychella'. To know about which tracks the diva performed at the Coachella keep reading ahead.

Songs Beyonce Performed At Her Historic Beychella 2018

Even though Beyonce never fails to set the stage on fire whenever she's performing, on the night of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018, she gave one of her singing career's best performance. The stage of the celebrated music festival was set in California over two weekends in the month of April. And, the audience was waiting for Beyonce's performance eagerly. As soon as the Single ladies singer entered the stage, the crowd went crazy. Take a look at some videos which gives you a peek into Beyonce's memorable performance at the fest-

Beyonce sang some of her most famous tracks of all times on the Coachella platform. Beyonce played a whopping 26-song set on the stage and performed twice at the Beychella for two weekends. With over 100 backgrounds dancers, she performed her chartbuster hits like Crazy In Love, Get Me Bodied, Single Ladies amid several others in the most alluring costumes. Known for her love for the black community, Beyonce also gave a befitting tribute to black educational institutions during Beychella 2018 with beautiful performances alongside a march of dancers.

In fact, the Halo singer is also the first-ever black woman to perform on the renowned globally acknowledged stage. Apart from majorette background dancers, on different instances, she was joined by some phenomenal performers like her darling husband Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and her dear sister Solange Knowles. Many popular media hubs reviewed Knowles performance at Coachella and gave rave reviews. A year post, Beychella 2018, BK also released her film Homecoming, which is an amalgamation of all her concert performances and live music albums.

