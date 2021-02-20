Beyonce Provides Relief To Those Affected By The Severe Winter Storms In Texas

Beyonce and her foundation have teamed up to help the people affected by the winter storm in Texas. The state had been severely hit by a winter storm leaving residents in major distress. The singer along with a few other organizations has teamed up to help those in need in the Texas areas. According to Variety, Beyonce has teamed up with Adidas as well to provide relief to the snowstorm affected people. It has been reported by the news portal that the singer has been raising grants up to $1000 for those in need.

Storm URI has left the Texas state in complete distress and thus people have been seeking help in every way possible. Beyonce teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life to provide grants and financial aid to the people. Bread of Life is one of the well-known disaster relief organisations which has stepped up to the needs of people in their hour of distress. Similarly, BeyGood foundation too has been actively helping the Texas state. BeyGood is an organisation founded by Beyonce who has been known to provide charitable aid to several causes in the past. The organization took to their social media handles to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Texas and thus inform people about the current state of events. They also posted a link for those seeking information on assistance in a tweet.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

BeyGood has been actively involved in a number of causes in the past and has been battling crises. They have supported natural disaster voting and have also aided small businesses during the major COVID-19 pandemic spread. The organization dominantly works in Houston, however, they have reached out to several communities in the past helping fund housing programs and college education as well. They have also played an active role in the Black Lives Matter protests and have used several women's issues. Currently, the organization founded by Beyonce has been focused on providing help to Texas as the freezing temperatures pose a major threat to the people. The organization partnering with Bread of Life has been providing aid and relief to those in desperate need.

