Beyonce Shares Glimpses Of Her Trip To Miami, Hosts Party On Yacht For Her Girlfriends

Beyonce is currently vacationing with her husband Jay-Z in Miami. On Apr 20, the singer took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into her ongoing trip. As seen in Beyonce's Instagram post, the star shared pictures with her girlfriends, partying on a yacht. Sporting a stunning grey sequin outfit, Beyonce posed lying on the front deck of her boat. Take a peek into Beyonce's photos from her Miami trip.

Beyonce's photos from Miami

In this Instagram post, Beyonce shared five pictures, posing on the yacht. In the first picture, the star is seen sitting on the deck, holding her drink. She stunned in a shimmery sequin dress that had a V neckline design. She also sported a diamond necklace with the sequin ensemble. Accessorising her look with silver hand jewellery, Beyonce sported black tinted glasses with this look. Further, in one of the pictures, Beyonce is seen wearing a mask and holding an umbrella. Here, she is also seen posing with her girlfriends and enjoying the city view from the yacht.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Beyonce went gaga over the singer's pictures. One of the users wrote, "when has she ever posted this much ? I feel spoiled", while another added, "yass give us all your pictures!". Fans seemed stunned by Beyonce's extreme posting on Instagram. A fan comment read as "come on red solo cup!ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ Bey is living". Another fan commented, "Tbh Beyoncé out here living her best life". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Beyonce enjoys vacation in Miami with Jay-Z

Earlier this week, Beyonce also shared glimpses of her visit to Miami's casinos with beau Jay-Z. Here, Beyonce stunned in a green short dress. She paired similar design hand gloves with this look. Donning large gold earrings, Beyonce also carried a small neon green bag in her hand. As seen in the singer's Instagram posts, she shared pics and videos with Jay-Z, wherein the latter is seen smoking cigars and playing cards.

