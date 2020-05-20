Beyonce's Songs To Add To Party Playlist: 'Freakum Dress' To 'Single Ladies'

If you’ve had a long and tiring week and need to make the most of your weekend, listening to some party music is the best escape. To top it all, if your list consists of some songs from Beyonce’s albums, your evening might just right. Here are some of Beyonce’s top party tracks that will pump you up for the night.

Beyonce’s party songs that will pump you up for the night

Freakum Dress

One of Beyonce’s best party numbers is her song, Freakum Dress. This song released in the year 2009 and was considered one of the best songs of the era. The party song featured Beyonce in the music video and the star was seen in some gorgeous dresses throughout the video.

Get Me Bodied

With some dope beats, the song Get Me Bodied is another party song you must have on your party list. Beyonce looked absolutely stunning in her sequin dress as she featured a few ladies in the music video of Get Me Bodied. The music video also featured Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Solange Knowles.

Single Ladies

One of Beyonce’s best party numbers that will make you want to dance right away is this song Single Ladies. Moreover, you could even take some dance cues from Beyonce, who looked stunning in a bodysuit, in the music video of Single Ladies. This song Single Ladies too, released in the year 2009.

Video Phone

Featuring Lady Gaga, the song Video Phone is also a must-have in the list of your party tracks. The extended version of this song features Lady Gaga. Beyonce looked different and quite stunning in the music video of Video Phone. The makeup, as well as her outfit, made her look absolutely gorgeous.

Diva

Another black and white video song from Beyonce’s party list that you must include in your party list is this song Diva. This song is sure to make you jump on your feet and dance to the tunes of amazing music given by Beyonce. The song Diva too released in the year 2009.

