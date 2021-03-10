Beyonce Supports Meghan Markle, Says 'We Are All Strengthened By You'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in and out of the spotlight ever since their marriage. In 2020, the couple decided to step down from their role as senior members of the royal family and live a civilian life. After appearing in Oprah's interview, Meghan Markle has been subjected to a lot of hate, trolling, and mean comments from the people. In the interview, she spoke about losing royal protection, intense pressures that she faced, addressed the topic of her son Archie's skin colour and also revealed that she was contemplating suicide at one point.

Celebrities in support of Meghan Markle

Several celebrities like Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Ava DuVernay, and Gabrielle Union have voiced their support after Meghan Markle's interview. Sophie Turner posted a message on Instagram, saying, "Meghan Markle probably isn't going to see your negative comments saying you don't believe that she was suicidal... but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they'll never come to you for help. Don't be that person."

Beyonce's message for Meghan Markle

The latest celebrity who has shown support for Meghan Markle is none other than the pop singer Beyonce. She has shown long-standing support for the former Quantico actor. The message was posted on Beyonce's website, along with a picture of herself with Meghan Markle from the premiere of Lion King. The message on Beyonce's website reads, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened by you."

Addressing the issues brought up during Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, on behalf of the Queen, Buckingham Palace has issued a statement that reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." Ophrah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lasted for 3 hours but it was cut to 1.5 hours for airing on TV. Meghan Markle engaged to Prince Harry Windsor in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. They have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who was born in 2019. The couple revealed in February 2021 that Meghan Markle is once again pregnant. They revealed that they will be having a daughter in Oprah's interview.

