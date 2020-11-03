Beyoncé, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Urge Fans To Vote In US Presidential Elections 2020

The US Presidential elections will come to an end today on November 3. As the date is right around the corner, many celebrities encouraged their fans to go out and vote on the final day. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé along with many others took to their social media to inform the new voters about important voters' details.

Beyoncé, Taylor, and others encourage fans to vote

On November 2, several celebrities and artists took to their social media to spread awareness about elections and encourage their fans in the US to make their voices heard. Beyoncé shared two posts on her social media showing her support to Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris. In the first boomerang, she wore a mask that had Bidden Harris and she wore a hat that had an 'I voted' pin on it. She also shared a poster that read, ''The most important drop is at the ballot box.'' Take a look at Beyoncé's post:

Taylor Swift also took to her social media to remind her fans to vote. In her video, she started by saying that she is aware of how stressed everyone is with the elections. But she said, “Allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do.” Here's Taylor Swift's video reminding her fans to vote:

It wasn't just the two women celebrities who shared awareness, many other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Zendayaand Eminem also lent their support to these democratic parties. Lady Gaga shared a selfie of herself holding the Bidden Harris pin in her hand. She wrote that she wants to see America with a 'kinder president'. She mentioned that she is supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

Singer Ariana Grande also revealed that she is supporting Biden on her social media. She wrote, "Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden" Zendaya, on the other hand, shared a few photos that list voting rights and information about when the polls are open in all the states. She also mentioned that she would want Donald Trump to be voted out. Take a look at the post:

Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today? #BidenForFL https://t.co/nxDrlBb5Jb 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020

Rapper Eminem wrote that US citizens have only one opportunity. James Gunn wrote directly to the employers and asked them to give extra time to their employees to go out and vote. He mentioned that this was the sign that they should go out and vote. Model Bella Hadid shared a video and mentioned 20 reasons why the US citizens should vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

#Vote! If you have employees, give them plenty of time off to stand in line & vote! If you have friends or relatives in swing states call them & kindly ask them to vote blue! If you are undecided & looking for a sign, THIS IS THAT SIGN - #VoteBiden! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2020

