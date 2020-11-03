Beyoncé, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Urge Fans To Vote In US Presidential Elections 2020

Quick links:
The US Presidential elections will come to an end today on November 3. As the date is right around the corner, many celebrities encouraged their fans to go out and vote on the final day. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé along with many others took to their social media to inform the new voters about important voters' details.
Also Read | Taylor Swift Now Free To Re-record Her Old Music: Twitterati Trends #TaylorIsFree
On November 2, several celebrities and artists took to their social media to spread awareness about elections and encourage their fans in the US to make their voices heard. Beyoncé shared two posts on her social media showing her support to Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris. In the first boomerang, she wore a mask that had Bidden Harris and she wore a hat that had an 'I voted' pin on it. She also shared a poster that read, ''The most important drop is at the ballot box.'' Take a look at Beyoncé's post:
Also Read | Taylor Swift Lends Her Song To A Political Ad In Support Of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Taylor Swift also took to her social media to remind her fans to vote. In her video, she started by saying that she is aware of how stressed everyone is with the elections. But she said, “Allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do.” Here's Taylor Swift's video reminding her fans to vote:
https://t.co/BrTBvXb08b pic.twitter.com/nXKdykG7eG— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2020
It wasn't just the two women celebrities who shared awareness, many other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Zendayaand Eminem also lent their support to these democratic parties. Lady Gaga shared a selfie of herself holding the Bidden Harris pin in her hand. She wrote that she wants to see America with a 'kinder president'. She mentioned that she is supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020
Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sells 1 Million Copies In United States, First In 2020
Singer Ariana Grande also revealed that she is supporting Biden on her social media. She wrote, "Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden" Zendaya, on the other hand, shared a few photos that list voting rights and information about when the polls are open in all the states. She also mentioned that she would want Donald Trump to be voted out. Take a look at the post:
Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden. will you vote today? #BidenForFL https://t.co/nxDrlBb5Jb 🤍— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020
Vote this mf out. pic.twitter.com/3O8kGbM39z— Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 2, 2020
Rapper Eminem wrote that US citizens have only one opportunity. James Gunn wrote directly to the employers and asked them to give extra time to their employees to go out and vote. He mentioned that this was the sign that they should go out and vote. Model Bella Hadid shared a video and mentioned 20 reasons why the US citizens should vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
One opportunity... #Vote https://t.co/sCUhq4dvAN— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 2, 2020
#Vote! If you have employees, give them plenty of time off to stand in line & vote! If you have friends or relatives in swing states call them & kindly ask them to vote blue! If you are undecided & looking for a sign, THIS IS THAT SIGN - #VoteBiden!— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2020
Have you done your early voting yet? I know Everything is starting to feel pretty heavy this week... I’m sure you all feel it too... make sure you take time for yourself and don’t forget to do some deep intentional breathing every so often to calm your nerves. Take a walk with music. Give yourself a hug. Talk to your friends and family about how you feel. Hopefully change is coming. Tomorrow is the official Election Day for our new president. Please be on the right side of history. There is only ONE party that will be receptive to the work and advocacy that the thought leaders of our generation , and past generations have been fighting for. Beyond anything , this election is about getting a racist, misogynistic , xenophobic, frankly disgusting man out of office. This past year during the pandemic, we have all had a chance to sit with ourselves and really think. What kind of America do we want to live in? For our children to group up in? I want to live in a welcoming, respectful, helpful, smart, responsible and kind America. What we’re living through right now, under Donald Trumps presidency, is the exact opposite. He won’t even acknowledge his wrongdoings or the evil that is infiltrated and has permeated through the systems and certain groups/people in America. Because he believes in them! He knows that the people that support his racism and hate, will give him a vote , so he could never condemn them. He approves. It’s sick. There is so much to say , but just know, this is one of the most important elections to date. The feeling of standing up for what you believe in, having strength within your decision and knowledge . Then going out and VOTING to express that decision, could quite possibly be the best feeling in the world! We are just individual pieces of a very large puzzle, but each puzzle piece counts ... including yours!!! We are standing up now so the children, grandchildren and next generation, OUR future Bosses, Teachers, Artists, Leaders never have to feel oppressed by anything or anyone. Who will be effected if you don’t vote? Think about that. Vote for empathy. Vote for science. Vote for a not blatantly criminal, racist president and VP. Vote
Also Read | From Eminem & Nick Cannon To Taylor Swift & Katy Perry, Biggest Feuds Involving Artists
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.