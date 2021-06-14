Beyoncé wishes her twins Rumi and Sir, on their fourth birthday

Beyoncé welcomed her twins Rumi and Sir in 2017 and they recently turned a year older. The siblings turned four on Sunday and the award-winning artist took to her website to wish them on the occasion, in the classic black and white format. Beyonce referred to her kids as 'gifts', as she went on to wish her kids a happy birthday. Take a look at what she wrote.

Beyoncé and Jay – Z welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017, and the two have now turned four, on Sunday. The Grammy-winning mom took to her website and wished both Rumi and Sir on their happy day. The simple, black & white post was shared on the homepage of the website and read “What's better than 1 gift... 2… Happy birthday Rumi & Sir”.

Take a look at the post here:

Bey and Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008 also have an elder daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who they welcomed in 2012. In an earlier interview with People in 2017, Jay – Z explained the name of their kids. He said that the couple decided to name their daughter Rumi, as he is their favourite poet. While sharing the reason behind their son’s name, he said, “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir”.

During her 2019 documentary Homecoming, on Netflix, Bey shared how extremely difficult her pregnancy was at the time of the twins. She had developed preeclampsia, which took a severe toll on her body. She said, “My body went through more than I knew it could”.

Further adding, “I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could, I would bring the children. I'm just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creativity. Physically, it was a lot to juggle. It's like, before I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband, I have to take care of my body”. In another interview with Elle, in 2019, Beyoncé shared how it gets taxing for her to balance work and personal life at times, as she has to be with her kids and husband while running a company.

Image: Beyoncé Instagram

