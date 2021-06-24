Beyoncé's Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch And Fans Cannot Keep Calm; See Post

Fans have been waiting for the anticipated Ivy Park launch since February 2021. If one is fond of Beyoncé X Adidas-fused collaboration, then they can look forward as the brand will be releasing a new drip, just in time for the summer. The clothing line’s official Instagram page recently gave fans a sneak peek of Ivy Park's upcoming launch. Take a look at the post below.

Ivy Park's upcoming launch

The Ivy Park shared a picture featuring a barbell rack and it read, “How do you flex?” The caption of the post read, “#adidasxIVYPARK coming soon. Sign-up for updates.” While the image suggests that one could be flexing for a strenuous workout, Beyonce could also refer to a collection of style-induced garments that will be bigger and better than her any of her previous Ivy Park launches. There is no official confirmation about the same yet.

The Ivy Park's latest post left fans very excited and they dropped comments such as, “SHES BACK BACK BACK AGAIN!!!!”, “Not y’all dropping this in between my vacations”, “I’m literally broke Beyoncé”, “Chile let me go dip into this emergency fund!”, “I'm a beyhive that's a Flex”, “This is what I like to see in the morning I’m ready just pulling a 15 hour take my Money”, “OHHHHH HERE WE GOOOOOO!!!!!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Ivy Park

According to HelloBeautiful, Beyoncé’s marketing strategy includes box unveilings done by some celebrities. From Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross to Chloe Bailey and Amber Riley, all of these have received the coveted box of Ivy Park drip. Beyoncé generally doesn’t make major announcements or do interviews for her upcoming work, one will have to sign up for the Ivy Park newsletter for alerts.

Ivy Park is an athleisure clothing line owned, managed and operated by Beyoncé through her management company named Parkwood Entertainment. On March 31, 2016, Beyonce official launched the clothing line by unveiling two covers for the Elle Magazine’s May issue. The issue included an interview where she revealed that her aim with the line is to "push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance.”

(IMAGE: IVY PARK INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.