Beyonce's Motivational Songs That Will Lift Your Mood, Check List

Beyonce has ruled over the hearts of many fans for years now. The talented singer has always exceeded the expectations of her fans and picked up many challenges over the course of her time. Beyonce is one rare artist who has not only dominated the music world but the fashion and beauty industry too.

Beyonce's songs with their gripping lyrics and charming video have swooped in fans and continue to do so even now. Some of her songs include Run The World, Diva, Check On It, If, Schoolin' Life, and many more. Listed below are some of Beyonce's motivational songs that will instantly lift up your mood.

READ:Jennifer Lopez's 'On The Floor', Beyoncé's 'Run The World', And Other 2011 Party Songs

Beyonce's motivational songs that will instantly lift up your mood

READ:Beyonce's Amazing Parenting Tips That Might Help You As A Parent; Read Here

Run The World

This is one of Beyonce's most popular songs. The song came out in 2011 but the lyrics have been so powerful that the song is remembered even today. The song is a definite motivation for women and talks about girls running the world. For this track, Beyonce received many awards, accolades, and nominations. Some of the beautiful lyrics of this track are penned below:

"Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls, we run this motha, yeah

Girls we run this motha, girls

Who run the world?

Girls"

READ:Beyonce Then And Now: A Look At The Singer's Fashion Evolution Over The Last 5 Years

Diva

This is another popular track by Beyonce. The soulful lyrics and the monochrome video blend in way too perfectly. Beyonce's songs have always been motivational and this one too got many girls gushing. The song is not only motivational but also empowering and that is just what people need on some days. Some of the thought-provoking lyrics of this track are penned below:

"I'm a, I'm a, a diva, hey I'm a, I'm a Na, na, na,

diva is a female version of a hustler Of a hustler, of a, of a hustler Na, na, na,

diva is a female version of a hustler Of a hustler, of a, of a hustler

Stop the track, let me state facts I told you give me a minute

and I'll be right back Fifty million round the world

And they said that I couldn't get it I done got so sick and filthy with Benji's,

I can't spend How you gone be talkin' shit?

You act like I just got up in it Been the number one diva in this game for a minute"

Check On It

This is another popular track of Beyonce from 2009. The glam video and the lyrics are fierce and fearless. The song is perfect for not just motivating someone but also pushing them forward. The song also features Bun B and Slim Thug. The lyrics of this song can be found below:

"You need to stop playing round with all them clowns

and the wangstas Good girls gotta get down with them gangstas

Go head girl put some back and some neck up on it

While I stand up in the background and check up on it"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.