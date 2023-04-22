Big Bang Theory Star Kevin Sussman Gets Married To Addie Hall Over The Weekend

The Big Bang Theory actor Kevin Sussman tied the knot with his partner Addie Hall over the weekend. The 52-year-old actor played the role of Stuart Bloom, a comic book store manager, in the sitcom. Kevin Sussman shared the news of the marriage on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, "Did I mention I got married this weekend?" and shared a photo with his wife from the ceremony.

In the photo, Kevin can be seen posing with his wife Addie Hall alongside his father. The actor wore a blue suit teamed with a bow tie. Meanwhile, his wife looked stunning in a strapless white gown with embroidered veil. She posed while holding a bouquet full of white roses. Soon after he posted the photo, his co-actor in Big Bang Theory Kunal Nayyar commented, "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother." Kunal played the role of Raj Koothrappali in the show.

Kevin Sussman's fans also took to the comments to post their reactions and shower congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, "Kev! What a wonderful picture. Congratulations, you guys will be very very happy together." A fan also commented, "Best of luck for your new journey. You were my favourite character on BBT," while another user wrote, "Mazal Tov Kev!!! @kevsussman!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of health and wellness together." Check out the post below.

More about Kevin Sussman

Kevin got engaged to Addie Hall back in 2022. He shared the news of his engagement with his fans on his social media handles and wrote, "Folks... she said yes." The Big Bang Theory actor was married to Alessandra Young. However, the two parted ways in 2012. Apart from this popular sitcom that ran for 12 seasons, Kevin worked in films including Killers, We Hot American Summer, Burn After Reading and Almost Famous.