'Big Brother' Fame Chanelle Hayes Stuns Fans With Her Weight Loss Transformation; See Pic

The Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes has recently shown off her remarkable weight loss by sharing a set of snaps. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a mirror selfie where she looks unrecognisable after her weight loss. Take a look at her post below.

On Instagram stories, Chanelle shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a pink vest top, and denim shorts along with a pair of glasses and white shoes. In her caption, she wrote, “Sunny Day Vibes.” Check out her post below.

A look at Chanelle Hayes weight loss journey

Last week, the actor revealed that she reached her weight goal after losing incredible kgs and explained the difficulties she faced while doing so. Sharing a before and after picture, she wrote, “So I hit a personal goal recently and now weigh back inside the 9 stones! But not everything is about what it says on the scales... in the first pic on the left I didn’t even know my weight because I didn’t want to...although I know it was around 17 stone as I had surgery not too long from that pic (I took that picture to use as inspiration to get healthy again). What I do know is that I couldn’t walk up the stairs that day and opted for the escalator on that trip. I also had to put talc under my breasts, in between my thighs and under my upper arms to stop the rashes I would get from chafing. I avoided every mirror or reflection and generally did not care about or like myself very much. On the right pic, I still get nervous around my reflection in case I see the person I was before who was so desperately unhappy and I still get under breasts chafes, but I feel so proud to post myself looking and feeling confident and healthy again. My weight and addiction to food has held me back for so many years I have to pinch myself when I remember I am healthy again and can fit into clothes without a crying episode in the changing rooms.”

Further, she asked her fans about their weight goals and sizes and revealed that her goal is 9st10lb and size 10 clothes and she has finally made it.

(IMAGE: CHANELLE HAYES' INSTAGRAM)

