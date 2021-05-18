Big Sean Gives A House Tour Of His Luxurious Beverly Hills Mediterranean Mansion

Big Sean gave a glimpse of his luxurious Beverly Hills home. The rapper gave a house tour for a famous YouTube series documenting several celebrity homes and their unique architectural designs. During the house tour, Big Sean revealed that his house was previously owned by Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash and he has still preserved some of the elements made by the previous owner.

Rapper Big Sean gives a tour of his Beverly Hills mansion

Many Hollywood celebrities reside in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. In Architectural Digest’s YouTube series, Open Door many of these celebs have shared a glimpse of their lavish and luxurious homes. The latest addition to this list is rapper Big Sean. According to the architectural magazine, Sean purchased the property from Slash 4 years ago.

He then went on to extensively renovate the place with the help of L.A. based design firm, JSN Studio. Big Sean starts the tour of his Mediterranean style home with the entryway and the living room. He revealed his house is a no-shoe household and he renovated the house a lot since it had a “darker Gothic tone”. He dedicated a special art piece to his grandmother and decorated the corner with some Feng shui pieces. He described the stone fireplace in his living room as one of his favourite spots.

In the home tour video, he also talked extensively about his love for crystals and stones and hence his house is littered with them. Big Sean revealed that he has preserved a few renovation elements made by Slash, namely – a colourful glass door, an underground bar, and a few skull lamps. Bug Sean continued the tour and mentioned that his mother quarantined with him during the pandemic and still stays with him.

The Detroit 2 singer talked about how he has started learning to play the piano and wants to be able to play well when he gets old. After covering the living room and the entryway, Big Sean shared a glimpse of his grand kitchen that opens to a swimming pool and a grill corner. The underground bar/club in Big Sean’s house that a completely opposite Gothic vibe as compared to his complete white interior.

The underground club then leads to an underground theatre/ TV room. Big Sean revealed that he watches all his favourite TV shows and movies here. Apart from the theatre, Big Sean also gave a tour of his closet, showed his favourite pair of sneakers gifted to him by Eminem, his studio, an office, and his reading nook. Watch Big Sean’s house tour below.

IMAGE: BIG SEAN'S INSTAGRAM

