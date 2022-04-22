Bill Murray Accused Of Inappropriate Behaviour On The Sets Of 'Being Mortal'

Production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal has been suspended by Searchlight Pictures. According to Variety, the Disney-backed studio made the decision to suspend the shoot following a complaint filed last week, with investigations currently underway. It has now been unveiled that the actor, Bill Murray has reportedly been accused of inappropriate behaviour on the set of the film.

Bill Murray accused of inappropriate behaviour

According to the reports by People, after it was revealed that the Searchlight Pictures suspended the production of the film, Being Mortal, it was reported that the actor bill Murray was allegedly accused of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the film. However, the representative of the actor and his co-star Aziz Ansari is yet to comment on the same.

As per Deadline, the production company healed the shooting of the film and released a letter informing the cast and crew about the same. The letter read, "Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew, We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Searchlight Pictures."

More about Being Mortal

Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, while Aziz is bankrolling it with Youree Henley. The film's principal photography began at the end of March, with reports suggesting that 'half of its scheduled production' had been completed before the halt. It was expected to release theatrically sometime in 2023. The notable cast of the movie will include actors namely Aziz Ansari, Bill Murray, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. Meanwhile, Ansari is known for his role as Tom Haverford on the NBC series Parks and Recreation as well as for the Netflix series Master of None. Among other accolades, he has received two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

