Bill Murray's History Of Inappropriate Behaviour Resurfaces Amid 'Being Mortal' Violence

After the production of Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal was suspended allegedly citing Bill Murray’s “inappropriate behavior," other similar incidents by the actor have also been highlighted. A story from the 1991 filming of What About Bob? emerged online after Murray allegedly threw producer Laura Ziskin into a lake and threatened physical violence as well.

Post the recent incident, actor Ben Dreyfuss recalled the old incident which unfortunately involved his father and Bill's then co-star Richard Dreyfuss. Recalling the entire incident in a series of tweets, Ben revealed that Bill during the shooting then hurled a glass ashtray at co-star Richard and threatened to “throw” the film’s female producer “across a parking lot.” The bombshell accusation was dropped by Dreyfuss’ son just hours after Murray’s latest movie, Being Mortal, was suspended following a complaint about his conduct.

Past incidents of Bill Murray's 'inapproriate behaviour' emerge online

In the following tweet, Ben threw light on the entire incident and revealed that, "Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes." In another tweet, Ben shared that he was only 5 when this entire incident took place. Though it left a deep mark on the actor, however, he termed the memory as one of the 'fondest' ones.

Apart from this, producer Ziskin told the Los Angeles Times in 2003 that Bill then even threatened to throw her across the parking lot and then broke her sunglasses and threw them across the parking lot. Following the incident, the Ghostbusters star and Ziskin did not work together again. She then passed away at 61 due to complications from breast cancer in 2011.

In light of the incident that happened on the sets of Being Mortal, the production house had halted the shooting of the upcoming film and had released a letter informing the cast and crew about the same. A complaint was also reportedly filed against the actor, alleging “inappropriate behavior.”

The letter read, "Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew, We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Searchlight Pictures," it added.



IMAGE: Instagram/tampahoy