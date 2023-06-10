Bill Murray, 72, Dating 29-year Younger Singer Kelis?

Actor Bill Murray has reportedly found love again. The veteran actor is rumoured to be dating singer Kelis. The budding romance is reported to be in its initial stages.

The actor-singer couple share a sizeable age gap between them. However, this has not served as a roadblock in their growing relationship. Murray has also been recently spotted, supporting his new lady love at her professional commitments further confirming the new romance.

Bill Murray and Kelis' bond

(Kelis, 43, is a singer | Image: kelis/Instagram)



Actor Bill Murray and singer Kelis' relationship, though in its initial stages, reportedly has a strong foundation. As per a TMZ report, the two struck up a bond over the deaths of their respective spouses. Kelis' second husband had passed away in March of 2022 while Bill Murray's estranged wife passed away in 2021. With this as a point of mutual understanding, Murray and Kelis' friendship blossomed into a romance.

More on the Murray-Kelis romance

(Bill Murray and Kelis are now reportedly dating | Image: theyknow_info/Instagram)



Murray, 72 and Kelis, 43, have a 29-year age gap between them. This however has not impacted the trajectory of their equation. The two have been spending ample time both in the US as well as in London. Murray has even been spotted attending the singer's shows in London. The two also obliged to pose for a photograph backstage, which has since been doing the rounds of the internet. Murray and Kelis have also been spotted at the same London hotel. As per the same report, the two have chosen to not label their relationship as of now.

Kelis was initially married to rapper Nas. Their 5-year marriage ended in divorce in 2010. She married her second husband Mike Mora in 2014 who passed away in 2022. Bill Murray was married to Margaret Kelly before their 15-year-long marriage ended in a divorce in 1996. He then married second wife Jennifer Butler the next year. Murray divorced Butler in 2008.