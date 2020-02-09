The Debate
The Debate
Bill Nye Breaks Internet With His Catwalk At New York Fashion Week

Hollywood News

Bill Nye has recently been trending on social media for being a part of a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. A video surfaced online of him in a jacket.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bill Nye

Bill Nye has recently been trending on social media for being a part of a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. A video surfaced online of Bill Nye 'the science guy' walking on the ramp in a blue jacket. The video of the 64-year old has already garnered seven million views on Twitter.

Bill Nye walking for a good cause

It was later discovered that Bill Nye decided to take part in the Fashion show because the show benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The organisation helps fund research into the ailment that his father had in the past.
Take a look at Bil Nye the science guy strutting his stuff down a runway.

Take a look at people's reaction to Bill Nye dancing.

Bill Nye's sudden fame had made him trend on social media very suddenly and a lot of users were surprised and worried about him. But they were relieved to find out that Bill Nye was okay and healthy and was trending because he was part of the fashion show.

Published:
COMMENT
