Bill Nye Breaks Internet With His Catwalk At New York Fashion Week

Bill Nye has recently been trending on social media for being a part of a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. A video surfaced online of Bill Nye 'the science guy' walking on the ramp in a blue jacket. The video of the 64-year old has already garnered seven million views on Twitter.

Bill Nye walking for a good cause

It was later discovered that Bill Nye decided to take part in the Fashion show because the show benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The organisation helps fund research into the ailment that his father had in the past.

Take a look at Bil Nye the science guy strutting his stuff down a runway.

please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying pic.twitter.com/3ZSyCxcBNv — big t (@miuyorker) February 7, 2020

Take a look at people's reaction to Bill Nye dancing.

i see my boy bill nye still thuggin — 𝖏𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓 ☥ (@ahvru) February 8, 2020

He’s kinda killing it though pic.twitter.com/ohFERAmO3u — 𝕊ℍ𝔸ℕ𝔼 (@shaneandabel) February 8, 2020

Bill Nye's sudden fame had made him trend on social media very suddenly and a lot of users were surprised and worried about him. But they were relieved to find out that Bill Nye was okay and healthy and was trending because he was part of the fashion show.

Read: Sanjay Singh Exudes Confidence In AAP's Victory, Accuses BJP Of Creating Confusion

Read: Vesely Enters Final Of Tata Open Maharashtra With Stunning Win Against Berankis

Saw Bill Nye trending and I thought he died, but it turns out he’s just living his best life. pic.twitter.com/1XIY9I1gr5 — Garrett (@GarrettHill417) February 8, 2020

Oh, I thought my boy #BillNye died. Turns out he’s just stunting hard on the cat walk. pic.twitter.com/jVF8NQxdr4 — Father Time (@fathertimetweet) February 8, 2020

Read: Bill Nye Was Trending On Social Media And Fans Got Worried, Here's Why

Read: Kerala To Set Up 28 Fast Track Courts For Speedy Trial Of Rape & POCSO Cases

Don’t be playin wit me Twitter!

You got Bill Nye trending and I about had a heart attack.

Whew. He good.

Bill Nye the Dancing Guy pic.twitter.com/xJz1gdmHL8 — Teetah (@808WriterGirl) February 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.