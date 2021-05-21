Billboard Music Awards 2021: Doja Cat And SZA To Perform 'Kiss Me More' At The Ceremony

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 is all set to take place on coming Sunday in Los Angeles. The lineup of the artists performing at the ceremony has been revealed and it includes Doja Cat and SZA performing their latest hit track Kiss Me More. Read along to know more about their performance and the upcoming ceremony.

Doja Cat and SZA to perform Kiss Me More at the Billboard Music Awards 2021

According to Billboard.com, the award ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and will be broadcast live. The ceremony will mark the world television debut of the duo’s collaboration song Kiss Me More, which released last month on April 9, 2021. The singers will perform it from the Xfinity stage.

Kiss Me More has held its No.5 peak position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, for the fifth week since its release. Both Doja Cat and SZA have had several of their songs at the top 10 positions on the Hot 100 chart. The former also released the song Say So in collaboration with Nicki Minaj, which topped the charts; alongside she joined Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of 34+35, which peaked at the 2nd position.

Some of SZA’s earlier hits which reached the top 10 positions include All The Stars, which featured Kendrick Lamar and was a part of the MCU movie Black Panther; Good Days as well as What Lover’s Do in which she collaborated with Maroon 5. Both the performers have been nominated at the BBMAs this year, with Doja Cat having five nominations to her name. She is the third highest nominated female artist of the year, ahead of her are Megan Thee Stallion and Gabby Barrett with seven and nine nominations, respectively. SZA has been nominated for the Top R&B Female Artist category this year and the artist has bagged this title earlier in 2018.

Both the artists have also delivered albums that reached the top 10 positions on the Billboard 200 chart. SZA’s debut album CTRL reached the 3rd position on the chart. While, Doja Cat’s second album Hot Pink, had reached the No. 9. position.

Image: Doja Cat Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.