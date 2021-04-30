Billboard Music Awards (2021): Morgan Wallen Not To Attend Despite 6 Nominations

Morgan Wallen will not be attending the Billboard Music Awards (2021). Despite his six nominations in five categories, Wallen, 26, will not perform, deliver, or accept any trophies at the May 23 ceremony, according to Dick Clark Productions. Wallen was captured on camera using a racial slur, prompting the decision. He has since apologised for his behaviour. Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, launched in January 2021, spent 12 weeks at the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. See what Dick Clark had to say regarding Morgan's exemption from the awards.

Dick Clark started off his statement by explaining the selection procedure of the nominees for any category. He said, “Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization”. Talking about why Wallen would not be attending, Clark said, “his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)”.

The statement also revealed that the production house was happy to see Wallen taking steps towards improving his behaviour. They said that they were taking his situation into consideration and would evaluate his presence in any future endeavours based on his improvement. The statement mentioned that his involvement with the company would only continue based on a marked change in his behavioural pattern.

Despite remaining persona non grata on awards ceremonies at the moment, the show's statement explained why Wallen received so many Billboard Music Awards (2021) nominations. He was also disqualified from being nominated for the latest Academy of Country Music Awards, which is also produced by Dick Clark Productions. The data-driven aspect of the awards precludes any form of subjective or moral ineligibility.

As a consequence of the February event, Wallen has been banned from virtually all of the country music stations across the country. He has since announced that he is taking a long break from his job to focus on his problems. Despite this, his most recent album, Dangerous: The Double Album, has been the most popular in any genre so far this year and has seemed to gain from all the negative attention.