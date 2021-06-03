Billie Eilish Drops New Single 'Lose Cause', Netizens Say 'in Love With Her Confidence'

Billie Eilish recently announced on Instagram that she will be releasing her new album titled Happier Than Ever. One of the tracks from that album titled Lost Cause released a few hours ago and has been garnering positive responses from her fans around the globe. The new track has already garnered close to 10 million views within less than a day and features Billie having fun with her entourage of friends at a slumber party.

Netizens react to Billie Eilish's Lost Cause

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has dropped yet another single from her new album titled Happier Than Ever called Lost Cause. The song is more laid back than the other tracks in her album and it focuses on Billie and her friends dissing her lousy ex-boyfriend. The girls can be seen having fun at a slumber party, going around dancing, snacking, having water gun fights, and playing darts.

The song has already been streamed more than 9.6 million times on Youtube since it was premiered 15 hours ago. Netizens took to their social media handles and stated that this song is very unlike the songs Billie is known for, yet it has a charm to it. Others claimed that the singer looked stunning in her new blonde hair avatar and that every track in the newly released album is distinctive, yet relatable. Here are a few tweets about Lost Cause and how netizens liked the new single.

I'm getting real psyched for Ms. William Eyelashes' new album.



LOVE seeing the self-confidence that was always in the background bubble up to the surface. Each track thus far has been something different. A sampler plate for everyone.@billieeilish#HappierThanEver #LostCause pic.twitter.com/7lRCbMIvjw — ARCHANGEL (@archangelsounds) June 2, 2021

@billieeilish’s “Lost Cause” is 😍. I love every billie era but this era is giving me some vibes 😳😍!! #LostCause — Heavenly Reid (@miss_heavens) June 3, 2021

how is it that billie’s new releases perfectly describe my love life EVERY TIME #LostCause — the high priestess🌙✨ (@gbread__10) June 3, 2021

Dear Billie Eilish, are kidding me? 🔥 🔥 🔥 #LostCause i lost control ollediii 🙈😍😍 ✨sheeshhhhh✨ — 🇲🇾 × 🇵🇸 ✊🏻 (@aim4n_idgf) June 3, 2021

Billie Eilish slowly getting out her comfort zone & coming out her shell , I’m here for the confidence build up 😍 @billieeilish showing us new sides of her , love to see it ♥️ #LostCause — Danielaa Reyes 🥀 (@ayo_danielaa) June 3, 2021

@billieeilish I am so in love with you and your confidence in that music video. #LostCause — Chloé of MWTheory (@chloefordhonda) June 3, 2021

I didn’t think I could fall on love with Billie Eilish anymore than I already have... and then I watched the lost cause video. 🤩❣️ #BillieEilish #LostCause @billieeilish — Endey🤩🦋 (@endeyah_donnell) June 3, 2021

Billie Eilish's songs from her new album

Billie recently announced the release of her new album on Instagram. She wrote, "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project as I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel." As per Variety, the album will contain 16 songs which include - Getting Older, I Didn’t Change My Number, Billie Bossa Nova, My Future, Oxytocin, GOLDWING, Lost Cause, Halley’s Comet, Not My Responsibility, OverHeated, Everybody Dies, Your Power, NDA, Therefore I Am, Happier Than Ever, and Male Fantasy.

