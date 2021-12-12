Billie Eilish Exclaims 'Yikes!' Poking Fun At 16-year-old Colin Jost In SNL Monologue

Billie Eilish recently served as both the host and the musical guest on this week's episode of the NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live! The singer started the evening dressed as Mrs Claus going to the club for her opening monologue in which she joked about growing up in the spotlight and the media scrutiny over her appearance.

The seven-time Grammy winner also brought out a special guest during the opener, her mother Maggie. Eilish also poked fun at 16-year-old Colin Jost. Scroll down to read more.

Billie Eilish takes a gig at 16-year-old Colin Jost

Billie Eilish kicked off the evening by explaining, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason. So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."

Then, Eilish's mother joined her on stage donning a sweatshirt featuring a snap of Eilish's older brother Finneas O'Connell. The musician quipped about being the least-favourite child. She said, "Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I'm turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged. But I'm actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It's not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!"

The 19-year-old then proving her point, showed a throwback snap of her 16-year-old Colin Jost in high school. She added, "Imagine being current-day Colin Jost, and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost," she said. "Yikes! Seen here watching other people go to prom. But the point is, it takes time and effort to accept who you really are," she continued. "You'll be so happy that you did. I spent a lot of years pretending to be somebody that I'm not, basically acting."

In between her performance, the Grammy winner also delivered a powerful performance of her song, Happier Than Ever from her latest album with the same name. Post her mother's appearance in the episode, the night was a family affair for Eilish, who was joined by O'Connell on the guitar for her second performance of Male Fantasy. The artist's SNL hosting gig comes one week before her 20th birthday. In one of the released promo, comedian Kate McKinnon can be seen offering the singer a shocking surprise in honour of the special occasion,

