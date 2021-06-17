Billie Eilish Faces Backlash For Using Racial Slur And Mocking Asians; Watch Video

Billie Eilish has landed herself up in another controversy. After the alleged "queerbaiting" post, the Bad Guy singer is now being held accountable for using racial slurs and mocking Asian communities. With the ongoing hate against Asians in the United States, people have been very sensitive when it comes to addressing them.

A social media user shared a compilation video of the singer where she can be heard using the word "Ch*nk" and also mocking the accent. Other than that, in one of the video clip, her brother trying to stop her in one of her live videos and calling her out for using "blaccent". Check it out.

Billie Eilish faces backlash for using racial slurs

The video that had surfaced online shows a clip where the singer can be heard saying "Ch*nk". It then cuts to one of her Instagram videos where she describes her brother musician Finneas O’Connell, watching David Dobrik’s YouTube videos. The caption on it read, “Her brother calls her out for talking with a blaccent." although he doesn't appear in the said video. Lastly, there is a video, where she can be heard mocking Asian people with an accent and saying random words. Watch the video.

oh naur this isn’t gonna work for me pic.twitter.com/BoHil3HeAl — non dilfs DNI (@jsheejin) June 13, 2021

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans went ahead to ask her to apologise for the racist remarks. Other fans were supporting her and saying that she was young and people make mistakes. Have a look at some fan reactions to Billie Eilish's controversy.

billie eilish has been racist to asians on multiple occasions (saying the c slur and mocking asian languages) but no one ever talks about it. — jessi (@nomorecrackers) June 14, 2021

billie eilish not only queerbaits, uses blackcent, mocks asian ppl, but is also dating a homophobe/racist man now? damn — jian bangs 🏛 (@yuurilusol) June 14, 2021

are ppl only just finding out billie eilish has mocked asian accents in the past and has said chink,now😐 — kemnara🦢| THE CROWN EDIT📌 (@nannoscrown) June 14, 2021

hold on billie eilish mocked asian accents ???? pic.twitter.com/R2yLUSIcET — finn (@kyuroIl) June 15, 2021

Y’all this was like 5 years ago. She was barely even hitting puberty smh — ethan m (@1057Ethan) June 17, 2021

More about Billie Eilish controversy

Earlier, on June 10, the singer shared pictures from her music video Lost Cause where she can be seen cuddling with her girlfriends. In the caption, she wrote "I love girls" and netizens thought that it is a coming out post. After a while, the netizens called her out for queerbaiting as she is straight and is using misleading captions. Some fans also took a dig at her boyfriend actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, who is allegedly a homophobic as well as a racist person. After the controversies are piling up, netizens are trying to "cancel" her and asking her to apologise for the same. Check out Billie Eilish's latest post that sparked controversy.

IMAGE: Billie Eilish's Instagram

