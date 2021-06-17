Billie Eilish Faces Backlash To Chrissy Teigen Bullying Controversy: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in Hollywood today. From Billie Eilish facing backlash for using a racial slur to John Legend opening up on how Chrissy Teigen is handling herself amid the bullying controversy, many events made headlines on June 17, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Billie Eilish faces backlash for mocking Asians

Billie Eilish’s video has surfaced online wherein she is heard mocking Asians. In the video, she is also heard saying the word ch*ink. Her brother also called her out for using the ‘black accent’ even though he is not seen in the video. At the end of the video, she is heard speaking in a mocking accent and saying random words. Netizens pointed out that Billie has been ‘racist on multiple occasions’.

tw racism



oh naur this isn’t gonna work for me pic.twitter.com/BoHil3HeAl — non dilfs DNI (@jsheejin) June 13, 2021

billie eilish has been racist to asians on multiple occasions (saying the c slur and mocking asian languages) but no one ever talks about it. — jessi (@nomorecrackers) June 14, 2021

billie eilish not only queerbaits, uses blackcent, mocks asian ppl, but is also dating a homophobe/racist man now? damn — jian bangs 🏛 (@yuurilusol) June 14, 2021

John Legend opens up on how Chrissy Teigen is handling herself amid bullying controversy

John Legend recently stepped out of his LA home and was questioned by the paparazzi on how his wife Chrissy is coping up. He did not reveal much but said that she is ‘doing great’. Chrissy bullied Courtney Stodden and wrote that she should go to sleep ‘forever’. Recently, Chrissy also shared a lengthy apology on Medium.

Nick Cannon's children

Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys on June 14. Abby also took to her Instagram to share a video of her cradling her newborns while in the caption, she shared their names. In the caption of the post, it was written, “JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

Dwayne Johnson reveals his fans ‘almost’ convinced him to run for President

In an interview with People Magazine, Dwayne revealed that he was very close to signing up to run for the post of President of the United States. He also revealed that he found out a majority of people had vouched for him to run for the post. He also added that the statistics which were in favour of him made him ‘Humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn’.

Cardi B talks about her character in F9

In a video shared on the Fast and Furious' YouTube channel, rapper Cardi B spoke about her character in the upcoming instalment of the franchise. She revealed that she is very as she got a chance to represent ‘a powerful strong woman’. She also praised Vin Diesel and said that he will make one feel very comfortable.

