Billie Eilish Opens Up To Lana Del Rey About Feeling 'very Hated And Disliked'

American singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about feeling hated. Billie Eilish has been making music for the last few years and has gone on to become one of the most popular celebrities in the world. During a recent interview, Billie Eilish revealed how she feels "very hated and disliked" after she chanced upon a 'hate' video based on her.

Billie Eilish was in an interview with fellow artist Lana Del Rey. During their conversation, Lana Del Rey opened up about her own struggles with how she has been treated by trolls and the media at the beginning of her musical career. After she said that this is a different era of artists. Billie followed up by saying that she has had a tough time remembering that when she feels "hated and disliked".

"I have trouble remembering this when I feel very hated and disliked. I have this inevitable feeling of, 'Oh, everyone hates me.' With the world of TikTok and social media, there is a level where it’s kind of true because there are these videos. I’m lying in bed last night, and I go on TikTok because I’m falling asleep, and I just want to be mindless for a second, watch some funny videos."

Billie added that when she's just trying to entertain herself before going to bed, she ends up finding videos that are spreading hate about her. She added that some comments even affirm the messages in such videos. Billie Eilish still ended on an optimistic note, saying that she remembers how such things make up "such a tiny sliver of reality".

Billie Eilish's career

Billie Eilish started gaining recognition for her 2015 song Ocean Eyes. She earned a Grammy for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while her single Bad Guy won Record of the Year. Billie Eilish won her first Grammy when she was 18 years old.

She is the first artist to have scored a Grammy in all the big four categories since Christopher Cross' win in 1981. Billie Eilish released her second studio album Happier than Ever in 2021. She later worked with FINNEAS on the title track of the James Bond film No Time to Die, which won her an Oscar win in the Best Original Song category.